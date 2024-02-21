Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,018,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 69.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 36.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

