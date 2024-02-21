Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is QVIDTVM Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

QVIDTVM Management LLC lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,832 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 13.4% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

CTLT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. 882,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,259. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

