Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 195,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.70. 806,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,587. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

