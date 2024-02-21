CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

