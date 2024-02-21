CenterBook Partners LP Buys 3,399 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

