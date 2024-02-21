CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,967 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,881,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

