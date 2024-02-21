CenterBook Partners LP Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DORM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.