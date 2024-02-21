CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252,877 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.5 %

HLX opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

