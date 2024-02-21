CenterBook Partners LP Has $1 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 520.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $364,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 18.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in NVR by 15.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $53,775,515 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

NVR stock opened at $7,420.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,000.90 and a 12 month high of $7,617.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,443.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

