CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

