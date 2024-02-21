CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.19% of Anterix worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,763,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Anterix Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.61. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

