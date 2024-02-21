CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $750,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

