CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $928,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,328,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $78.72.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,840 shares of company stock worth $18,198,087. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

