CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after acquiring an additional 772,214 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,563,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,563,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,534 shares of company stock worth $18,196,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

HashiCorp Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

