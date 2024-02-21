CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 18,734 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 213.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,310 shares of company stock worth $327,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.