CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 84,116 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 142.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84,116 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

