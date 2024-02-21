CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock opened at $255.86 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $264.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

