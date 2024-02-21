CenterBook Partners LP Takes $1.37 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 531,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

