CenterBook Partners LP Trims Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,421 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

