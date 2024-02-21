CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,958,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,388,000 after buying an additional 392,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,641,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,309,000 after purchasing an additional 751,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

