Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.96.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.94. 183,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

