Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.77. Approximately 7,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 68,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centerspace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerspace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.