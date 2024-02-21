Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.30

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $18.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 33,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 531,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

