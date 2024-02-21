ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after buying an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

