Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $342,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.8 %

CRL stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $248.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.74 and a 200 day moving average of $205.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

