Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

SCHW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 1,382,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

