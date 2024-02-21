Cheelee Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $18.56 or 0.00036149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a market cap of $359.01 million and $7.15 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 18.83653625 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,587,744.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

