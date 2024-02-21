Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Chegg worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 575,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,789. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.