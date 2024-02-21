Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Shares Up 0.2%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 4,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

