Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Trading Up 6.5% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.70. Approximately 599,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,199,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

