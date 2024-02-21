Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. 163,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

