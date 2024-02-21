Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

