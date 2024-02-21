Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

