Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,310. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chord Energy

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.