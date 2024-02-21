Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $253.16

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $253.16 and last traded at $251.60, with a volume of 100833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average is $220.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

