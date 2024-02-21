CI Investments Inc. Acquires 17,442 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

FANG stock opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $181.54.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

