CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,712 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,821 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

