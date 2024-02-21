CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

