CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $384.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $396.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

