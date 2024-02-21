CI Investments Inc. Buys 353 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of RHP stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

