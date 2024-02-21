CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.