CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $401.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $404.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

