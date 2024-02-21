CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,114 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at $78,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 23,000.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crown by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CCK opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

