CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Brookfield Reinsurance worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

