CI Investments Inc. Sells 30,662 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,662 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Lincoln National by 254.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $33.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.