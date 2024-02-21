CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,122 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.