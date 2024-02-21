CI Investments Inc. Sells 46,309 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,309 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

