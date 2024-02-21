Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 20.2%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) traded down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 131,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 118,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$47.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.