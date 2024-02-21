Citigroup Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $415.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $333.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.14.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.50. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $368.72. The stock has a market cap of $359.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

