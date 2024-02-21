Citigroup Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $110.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of WK traded down $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 636,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. Workiva has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

